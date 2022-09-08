KIWIGO Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $817,839.21 and approximately $65,042.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,437% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.93 or 0.08919509 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00874791 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016997 BTC.
About KIWIGO
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.