Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

