Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 711.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 136,426 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

