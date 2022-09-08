Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 375,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB remained flat at $23.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,301. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

