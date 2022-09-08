Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NUHY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 12,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

