Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,466 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,108. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

