Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.64. Approximately 123,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 185,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

GUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of C$646.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$380,103.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,404,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,181,326.28. In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$380,103.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,404,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,181,326.28. Also, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$99,998.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,954 shares in the company, valued at C$817,023.56.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

