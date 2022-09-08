Koch Industries Inc. Has $559.66 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Koch Industries Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,799,854 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 37.8% of Koch Industries Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koch Industries Inc. owned about 0.51% of Blue Owl Capital worth $559,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $587,723,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 595,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

