Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

