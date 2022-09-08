Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.91 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.91 million and $2.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00309002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00120967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00078545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,621,570 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.