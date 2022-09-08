Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KFY opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

