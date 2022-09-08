Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Krones stock opened at €80.90 ($82.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.22.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.