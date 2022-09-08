Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
KRO stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
