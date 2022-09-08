Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

KRO stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

