Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nomura cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuaishou Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of KUASF stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

