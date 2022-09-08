Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nomura cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuaishou Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of KUASF stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.