LCG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,627.00 (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One LCG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. LCG has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG (LCG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more."

