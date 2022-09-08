Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.79 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 1,118,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,364,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

