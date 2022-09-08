Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.16

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 32043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Several research analysts have commented on LILM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
