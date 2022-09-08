Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.16

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 32043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LILM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Lilium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lilium by 86.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile



Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

