Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 141,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,368,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.