Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 141,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,368,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.