Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.52 Billion Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,307,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,379 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.77% of Novartis worth $1,518,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

