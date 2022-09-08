Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $141.86 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,689 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $75,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.