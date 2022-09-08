Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $141.86 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,689 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $75,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

