Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $658.28 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252,268 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.93% of Yum! Brands worth $658,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.32 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

