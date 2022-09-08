Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 3,717 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.40% of Simply Good Foods worth $91,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

