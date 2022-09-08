Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 5,678,823 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 410.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.61% of PayPal worth $816,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

