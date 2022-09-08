Lossless Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $264,293.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,461.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.09034904 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00876195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017259 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
