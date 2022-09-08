Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $201.30 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.70.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

