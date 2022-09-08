Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 116.74 ($1.41) on Thursday. Lowland Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.89. The company has a market cap of £315.40 million and a PE ratio of 983.17.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

