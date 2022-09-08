Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 578,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

