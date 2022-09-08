MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.