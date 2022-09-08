Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,437.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

