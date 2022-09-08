Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 74.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Marriott International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

