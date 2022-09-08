MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 4.2%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $33.37. 2,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MarineMax Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $713.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

