Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 165 to GBX 120. The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 33410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

