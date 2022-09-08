Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 638,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.93.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

