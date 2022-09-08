Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,788. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Masimo by 51.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.