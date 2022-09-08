Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.