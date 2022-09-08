MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
MCFT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 755,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
