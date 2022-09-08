Mather Group LLC. Acquires 12,474 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $149,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.74. 51,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

