Mather Group LLC. Buys 40,604 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 693.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $90.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

