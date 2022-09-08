Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 503,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

