Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,318. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.