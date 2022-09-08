Mather Group LLC. Has $25.43 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,393 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 165,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,016,000 after acquiring an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 36,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $60.06.

