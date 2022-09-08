Mather Group LLC. Has $5.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

USMV stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,249,486 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.