Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,584 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.58. 7,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.