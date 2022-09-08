Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,330,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 87,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.