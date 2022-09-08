MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.75

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 12384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08. The firm has a market cap of C$511.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.26.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.