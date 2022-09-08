McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.