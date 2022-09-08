Media Network (MEDIA) Price Tops $8.83 on Exchanges

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $96,484.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00045558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Media Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

About Media Network

MEDIA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official website for Media Network is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

