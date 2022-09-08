Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Up 3.4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.20. 28,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 44,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDNA. Bloom Burton cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The company has a market cap of C$83.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.52.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

