Memecoin (MEM) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Memecoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $12,415.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About Memecoin

MEM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

