Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 74,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 599,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,175,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,000,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,213,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,455,000 after buying an additional 887,274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. 83,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.